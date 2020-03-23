When I did what!? The unusual story of Orlando Bloom, before you go to Katy Perry. Madness!

By 2016, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom hold of a beautiful relationship that brings in this year, the fruit of her first son. Was at a party after the ceremony, the Golden globes this year, where they both met. The love was mutual.

Interesting, the actor is a curious anecdote, were encouraged to confess before their story with the singer of I Kissed a girl. In that time, Bloom had ended his marriage with model Miranda Kerr. Situation, it to rethink your life.

The Briton reported, The Sunday Times, she received the advice of a friend to put a pause on your love relationships. As seen, brought its fruits, because today you fully enjoy your relationship the artist with the most nominations for the Grammy awards.

“If you want to be serious about a relationship, go into celibacy for a few months and find it out,” says Orlando, his friend said. The sentence would have a before and after in your life. This time of learning, the opportunity was today the pop singer.

Under this mentality, Orlando Bloom got to find a better way, dealing with women. Although, celibacy would come to a knowledge Katy.

The British actor and the judge of the programme is American Idol expect to get married this year, but various complications, which have remained far away now from the altar.

However, the world is happy, what was presented of 2020 for the couple, the by Perry in his latest video, Never Worn White. The us-American composer you have your first son in addition to Bloom. There is still time for the wedding, in spite of the obstacles, faced now with the restrictions, caused by the coronavirus.