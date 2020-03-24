And all this, without fear of anything! Rihanna flipped out on the stage and the dress… it’s Not covered enough!

Rihanna has stopped his musical career to the side to devote to other headings, such as make-up or the design of the clothing, trend, by using their products.

However, the admirers of Bad Girl Riri not to forget the Golden phase of his career are, as they dominated the stage with his voice and his movements.

– In The News

Accounts dedicated to originally from Barbados on Instagram dedicated to collecting the material, to archive his career in the application by viral content in seconds.

This week, the video caused a stir in the application was one where the owner Fenty Beauty he proved his talents for the dance, with a small dress, color pink.

In the audio-visual, the winner of the Grammy clearly, that still remembers its roots, which have carried out because of the impressive steps that will leave astonished all those present.

Internet users used to comment on the publication, how much you miss this facet the actress, Ocean’s 8so you expect that, by 2020, lance is an easy.

For Rihanna it is not the top priority, to the stage to return, because you know that you have a legion of fans that remain available in the industry, while you will take care of you conquer the various rooms with your company.