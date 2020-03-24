Beyoncé and her film nominated for the Emmy Awards

Beyonce and her film receives four nominations for the Emmy Awards | Internet

The movie “Homecoming” of Beyoncé he received six nominations for the Emmy awards. With “Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé”, the Netflix, the pop-star, four of the six nominations pending, including for producing, writing, and codirigir and the musical Director.

In the category of best special-program grades (return to play), “Homecoming” will compete with “Springsteen on Broadway”.

“Homecoming” was also nominated for ” best costume design and production. Beyónce he has effort to his work as a singer, but also as a producer and the address of the documentary film on the platform, Netflix.

Beyoncé, who has won 23 Grammy awards she was nominated for the Emmy in the past for visual “Lemonade”, his show in the halftime of the Super Bowl and her tour “On the Run” with Jay-

Your application this year, including best Director of a special variety, for the best screenplay of a special variety, and best musical direction.

In the first paragraph, better special varieties (return to play), as Executive producer of “Homecoming”.

Homecoming is a perspective that is intimate and meticulous superpresentación of Beyoncé in Coachella 2018, the line between emotional concept unveiled, creative, and cultural movement.

On the other hand, Beyoncé’s triumph follows on the big screen, because his voice for the character of Nala from the movie the lion king, the his way in the world of synchronization, and it is not the first time that the wife of Jay-Z brings a little of his talent in Hollywood-films.is

“The lion king” to premiere on may 19. July in all the cinemas of the United States. The stellar cast includes: Donald Glover, like Simba, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter in the role of Nala, James Earl Jonescomo Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor, like Scar, Seth Rogen as Pumba and Billy Eichner in the role of rudder.

Disney caught the attention of moviegoers on the parts, on YouTube a new trailer in which to listen to is, for the first time, the version of “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” by Beyonce, and Donald Glover, a few of the songs emblems of the movie and while this new project was, together with the great voices of the two artists.

“Can You Feel The Love Tonight” , is part of the film in the original Disney in 1994, and was composed and played by Elton John with lyrics by Tim Rice. In this new version vocalizada of Beyoncé, who is then interpreted to be the character of Nala, with her voice the iconic characters.