Beyoncé makes history in Coachella

Beyoncé her performance at Coachella.

(CNN) — After years of waiting, Beyoncé appeared on Saturday in front of a crowd of excited fans in Coachella.

“All ready, Coachella?”, he asked the audience at the beginning of his presentation, since she is the first black woman on top festival held in Indio, California.

The breathless fans, they found a new name for the festival this year: Beychella. Other actions the most important were from the Weeknd and Eminem.

“Coachella, thank you for being the first black woman headlining”, said Beyoncé, the song “Run the World (Girls)”.

While almost two-hour show, Beyoncé, a surprise after the other.

A tribute to Nina Simone and words of Malcolm X. he Also sang “Deja Vu” is next to Russia, Jay-Z, and danced with her sister Solange.

After months of rumors, the participant Coachella also witness the meeting of destiny’s Child, the group Beyoncé.

Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams appeared on the stage and sing their hits of the ‘ 90s, like “Say My Name”, “Soldier” and “Lose My Breath”.