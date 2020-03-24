Club quarantine, the place where you can celebrate with Rihanna without leaving the house | Today, fashion

Many of the people around the world have made the decision, the responsible for the home to stay, to help, to save the maximum of life as possible from the crisis of the coronavirus, you miss one of the activities that makes you happy, every person a: hold a good party. However, a fiestón without the your living room is possible, if you are on Instagram the rapper from Los Angeles D-Nice.

Good test for the ability of D-Nice encourage, and bring people together, is that your event be broadcast live from Instagram last weekend, gathered 160,000 people. Between them, a large group of artists and influential persons from the world of culture and politics. Rihanna, Naomi Campbell, Michelle Obama, Drake, JLo, Michelle Williams, Queen Latifah, Mariah Carey, Mark Zuckerberg, Joe Biden, Will Smith and Ciara some of the characters were, the in the live.

View this post on Instagram I never would’ve imagined that the best party, I would create and DJ would be from the comfort of my own home. Homeschool is a thing! Yesterday was absolutely insane. The amount of artists and friends that virtually partied with me far exceeded my expectations. I ‘ m feeling nothing but gratitude. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 Thanks to all of you that supported. This has been a great way to keep our spirits high. Blessings! Sending some love to my family”. Shout out to all of my industry execs! Much love to all of the artists! JLo, Drake, Naomi Campbell, De La Soul, Black Thought, Diddy, Bun b, Keri Hilson, Will Packer, Gabrielle Union, H. E. A., America Ferrara, Donnie Wahlberg, Uncle Luke, Russell Simmons, Dapper Dan, Rob Morgan, Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, T. I., Kelly Rowland, Common, Lance Gross, Queen Latifah, DJ Clark Kent, Rich Medina, DJ Tony Touch, Stretch Armstrong, Traci Ellis Ross, Ne-Yo, Usher, DJ Premier Swizz Beatz, NOT I. D., Yvette Noel-Schure, Erykah Badu, Fat Joe, Jay Electronica, GDP, Rock, Nile Rogers, Fonzworth Bentley, Marisa Tomei, Michelle Williams, Victor Cruz, Karruenche Tran, Ciara, Dajmond, John, Angie Martinez, Groove Theory’s Bryce, Tank, Cam’ron, Ludacris, Fabolous, Dorian Missick, Yvette Nicole Brown, Tasha Smith, Jadakiss, Kwamé, Chris Spencer, Royale Watkins, Estelle, Bresha Webb, Jermaine Dupri, Vanessa Williams, DJ Active, Lee Daniels, Affion Crockett, MC Lyte, James Ro, D-Dot Angelette, Kenny Burns, Tika Sumpter, Marlon Wayans, Lauren London Loni Love, Dallas Austin, June Ambrose, April Walker, Just Blaze, Kangol Kid from UTFO, Omar Epps, Keisha Epps, Roland Martin, Big Tigger, DJ Trauma, Lil Jon, the dule-garden Hill, he will imagine Simon, DJ Cassidy, Marsai Martin, Lance Gross, Anthony Hamilton, Young Guru, Lalah Hathaway, Carl Payne, Damien Hall, Denyce Lawton, Lennox Lewis, Niecy Nash, Mashonda, Erick Sermon, Jairobi, DJ Envy, DJ Enuff, Miles Brown, Lamann Rucker, Mark Brown, DJ VLuv, and more. Wow! #DNiceHomeschool #DNicePhotography #SelfPortrait. Post shared by D-Nice (@dnice) on Mar 21, 2020 at 7:40am PDT

In an interview with the tv program, CBS This Morning, DJ Nice, explained how he was excited and grow, as I saw how they came together, his ‘flat tire’. “I loved it, if connected, Mark Zuckerberg, was incredible. But in the moment I was so excited when I saw associated with the ex-first lady, Michelle Obama. At the beginning I was not sure, but if vi because I was ice. I didn’t know that, you prick. I was blocked, and suddenly I thought: ‘Oh, I know what she likes: she loves Beyoncé. Come on, let’s get him’. It was wonderful”.

In a post of Instagram of the DJ has said that you can never imagine that your best ‘would be tapped’ from home. “I never would have thought that the best party you went to organize them and plan to sail would be, from the comfort of my house. (…) I don’t feel other than gratitude. (…) It was a good opportunity to have a good spirit”.