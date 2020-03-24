Coronavirus: Kylie Jenner and her desire to quarantine from the COVID-19 | pandemic | quarantine | Usa nndc Shows International

According to the arrangement of the quarantine, the epidemic of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Usa, the model, Kylie Jenner is just your desires to manifest at the end of this measure.

The young entrepreneur of 22 years, published a series of photos, where the sea and the sun can be seen in a bikini and enjoyed.

“Am I in this moment”wrote Kylie Jenner in their publication, that is already over five million ‘likes’.

Session of photo Jenner was commented out, for all your followers Instagram. “Lights fantastic,” “Always beautiful”, “I hope it ends soon”showed his fans.

It is recalled, Kylie Jenner has increased its activity in the Instagram thanks to the quarantine, the coronavirus.

Khloé Kardashianthe sister of Kylie, were asked to comment and to flatter, the anatomy of the young influencers of the us. “Oh, excuse me! It really shows sensational”, he said.

