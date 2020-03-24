Coronavirus: Rihanna, he donated five million dollars for the fight against the pandemic

A crisis as big as it is, a pandemic can be. the worst and the best out of a person Rihanna decided to show your page with more solidarity and add your two cents, to try and improve the situation of the affected by the virus. Has donated a number of dollars to various charities.

Rihannasinger Diamonds in a communication of 5 million us dollars has explained and described in detail, where to be determined. “As we can imagine this year, never would have, such as the coronavirus our lives would be so dramatic. No matter who you are or from wherever, this pandemic is all of us will relate to. And for the most vulnerable in the world, the worst thing that can be come“he explained in the letter of the Clara Lionel Foundation, the nonprofit organization founded in 2012.

A part of communities of tables of food that are at risk of exclusion and people in the United States, according to the principle of the purchase of tests and materials, to the sick in countries such as Haiti and Malawi.

With this money, elements of the protective equipment for the employees will care purchased in the health, nursing, therapies, intense, and will help accelerate the study of the vaccine in various Central locations in all over the world. With this donation of breath buy protective equipment for the hospitals in a critical situation.

This money is in addition to the 700 billion dollars that the artist donated a few days ago, the costs for the production of ventilation devices for the affected.

Rihanna donated $ 5 million for the fight against the pandemic. This adds up to 700 billion already donated. (Photo: EFE/EPA/Will Oliver).

Rihanna it is not the only celebrity who decided their contribution to the cause. The Italian designer Chiara Ferragni and her husband, the rapper Fedez, were very active in social networks to denounce those who do not meet the quarantine. In addition, a campaign in which they collected over 4 million euro have led.

International productions followed this move. The series Grey’s Anatomy have determined the whole wardrobe of the actors, because there is a lack of global barbijos, gloves, and all elements necessary to the protection of the doctors.

