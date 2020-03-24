David cross, the first love by Jennifer Lopez, dies, 51 years old

– In the news

Jennifer Lopez (50 years old) has suffered a severe blow. David Cruzthe outside of your friend for more than a decade, died last Saturday in New York, due to a heart attack.

According to information from the us portal TMZthe first love, the singer died Saturday, March 21, at the Mount Sinai Hospital in West in Manhattan, as reported by the office of the court of medicine in New York, to the above-mentioned means.

Cruz had only 51 years and wore a long time away from the focus of the media. Always discreet, with their past, with Jennifer Lopez, the pair met in his high school if both only 15 years. A relationship developed in the Institute, and lasted until the mid-1990s, as the actress and singer dawn is already started and you came the first glimpses of fame, and lightning.

And that David Cruz accompanied him in these first moments of the star. A relationship that broke up, in a friendly way before Jennifer Lopez protagonizase her first starring role in Selena (1997). Interestingly, this week with the diva in the Bronx, remembered and paid tribute to the figure of the singer, who 25 years after his death, with a snippet of video, a documentary, in which she said her experience in the movie.

Join me today in #Celebrating Elena. 🌹✨ I can’t believe it’s been 23 years since this incredible movie came out and 25 years since her passing. Please share your memories of Selena and the movie with me below. Full video: https://t.co/LZt2tPEBYH pic.twitter.com/QYjaovWVUm — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) March 21, 2020

The couple attended several events, such as the Prime of the band Money train in november 1995, in Los Angeles and My familyin april of the same year.

“He was friendly and affectionate. Never clinging to anything and she was always very open. He was a devoted father, helped with the education of her stepchildren, who are now in the Marina. She loved the Yankees and the Knicks. He loved to go to the theater with me. My favorite moment was the night of the appointment, as she was not only special for me, but also for the children; it’s always claimed that he ended his sentences with: ‘I love You’,” said Isa, the colleague of David, during the last 18 years, as TMZ.

After the end of her relationship with David cross, the love life of Jennifer Lopez expertise was very intense and the media and never missed the paparazzi. After their teenage romance in a decade, took, JLo see him Cris Judd And Marc Anthony (52) and Ben Affleck (47). Since March, 2019, the singer engaged with Alex Rodriguez.

