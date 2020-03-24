“It was not meant to be so,” says Scarlett Johansson, about a romance between Black Widow and the Hulk

One of the stories that Marvel Studios is quietly dropped in the course of his films, it was a pseudo-romance between the Hulk and the Mark ruffalo’s hairstyles will look, and the Black widow than Scarlett Johansson. And, for the better, according to the actress.
In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the interpreter, Natasha Romanoff, that the decision of the novel introduced in the Avengers: Age of Ultron is a great choice it was said.
“I think you have made that choice for the greater good. I think everyone should have that, where you know someone is the best at this time. It was not meant to be so. But I would like to have some subplot where she says a new means of Bogart and Bacall (in popularity),” the actress. Scarlett Johansson will reprise her role as heroine in the Film land of the Black widow. The cast of the film also David’s Harbour (Stranger things), Rachel Weisz (The favorite), O-T Fagbenle (The handmaid”s tale) and Florence Pugh (the rightful king). The film is directed by Cate Shortland. The Black widow has a connection to the MYSTERY movie of Iron Man.
The Black widow comes out in theaters on 1. In may 2020.
