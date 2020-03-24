Izabel Goulart remembers a trip to the side of the Bruna Marquezine: “Good times roll” – the one who

+







Bruna Marquezine and Izabel Goulart (photo: playback/Instagram) Bruna Marquezine and Izabel Goulart (photo: playback/Instagram)

Izabel Goulart came on the wave of nostalgia that every Thursday, and has published some of the photos from this evening (the 26th.) here I am posing with the Bruna Marquezine in Milan, Italy.

The girls seem to abraçadinhas in a landscape that is beautiful, and the top is melted. “We will,” he wrote next to an emoji of a heart. She also put the hashtags”, “technical barriers to trade”, from the theatre piece “throwback thursday”, “Milan”, and the “good old days”. The first year replied to a post by my friend because you are afraid. “I love you,” she wrote in the English language.

Both rocked the look. The use of a floor length dress and long-sleeved, mixed-red-and-white, which he wears close to the body. Already, Elizabeth did not dare, with a pair of silver cropped top and a single front in black.





