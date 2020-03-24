Izabel Goulart’s curls, flashing in the Assembly of the tree-of-Christmas – the one, the

+







Izabel Goulart (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Izabel Goulart showed to decorate his cartoons to the house for the festivities at the end of the year. Dressed in a hat of Santa Claus, and a look that left him in the stomach sequinha the show, with the top rolled up at the blinking while you sat on your Christmas tree. “At this time the most beautiful of the year. Ready to decorate Christmas tree,” he wrote.

She was born in san Carlos, a town in the interior of São Paulo, Elizabeth moved to New York city in the United States as a teenager, when he began the first steps in a career as a model.

She currently lives in Paris, France with her fiance, the German keeper Kevin Trappthis was part of the cast of the team of Paris Saint-Germain.

Check out the video below:

