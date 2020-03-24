Jennifer Lopez calls the wicks triumphed in the 90

90 they are trendy like never. Although much time has passed, the trends your success in this decade have more and more presence in the present through models such as Bella Hadid or ‘influencers’ as a Chiara Ferragni,, excited, back to the clothes and hairstyles, the more contributed to this point in time, for example, the braid with the tips to the inside or semirecogido terminals and colors.

Now Jennifer Lopez to come along with this practice, inspire trends, capillaries noventeras for the adaptation to the present. The singer has shown on Instagram your new look with the help of not left to lighten, indifferent, and left wicks ‘baby lights’ tone-on-tone honey, which helped her face.









Jennifer Lopez with strands of chunky highlights

(Instagram)



Your stylist Chris Appleton has set, by a different type wicks a lot of striking are the most ‘chunky highlights’. This coloring is characterized by the coloring of the strands of the hair with strokes much thicker a departure from naturalness, and brightness that you bring, the ‘baby lights’.

On the picture you can perfect this change of style. J. Lo looks a updo is very polished, the attention for a few wicks, a double room in contrast with his tone brown. For a look that brought many artists to her success in the 90s, as Geri Halliwell of the Spice Girls, she wore her mane of red-haired combined with strands of blond, or thetomic Kitten with his game of contrasts, a mixture of chestnut.

Geri of the Spice Girls, led wicks, the blondes, which is a contrast to her hair, redhead

(Instagram)



With this change, Jennifer another trend is the also after the completion of the domination of capillary, technique ‘balayage’ just after the naturalness of the hair, and that she got herself in. Another well-known is since this fashion recovered is Kim Kardashianwas shown a different way to the wicks in a more subtle way.









Kim Kardashian has been trend also thanks to the

(Instagram)



Cindy Crawford at Fashion week in Milan in the 90

(Instagram)



The Atomic Kitten led the wicks in the beginning of his musical career

(Instagram)



Kelly Clarkson at the Teen Choice awards Awards 2003

(Abaca)











