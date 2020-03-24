Jennifer Lopez plays baseball in the family and the network warmed his butt in leggings

The anatomy of the singer became the focal point for many during the fun game
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez the days pass, quarantine, play in the family. Today, the ex-de bolivia, he shared a video in which you can see, he enjoys together with his girlfriend. Their daughters, along with Max and Emme, a children’s Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony, enjoy a baseball game.
But in the video, many enjoyed the view from the ass of JLo warm up before you play with the racket. Mainly because it appeared for a hot meet with a pair of tight leggings in the grey color.
The singer and actress at the age of 50 years showed that not only talent for dance, but also know how you go into the bat and the ball to fly up to it.
Today was a dream day for me. First, I’d like to thank everyone who tuned in to watch my first of AROD, the baseball clinic. I hope you guys learned something and enjoyed it as much as I enjoyed doing it! . I mentioned this during the livestream, but do you know what Shakespeare did when he was quarantined because of the plague? I wrote King Lear. You can let this time pass you by, or you can seize it and use it to work on your swing, watch a ton of video and make yourself a better player. Or better anything, for that matter. . . You can also use it to spend quality time with family. We had a blast playing a little baseball in the yard with the four powerful young women in my life. . When I was their age, I couldn ‘ t afford bats, balls ⚾ love it. and gloves. I was lucky to have great mentors to look out for me, and for the @bgcmiamidade giving me a place to play. . Yesterday, it was so much fun watching them take some cuts. The only depressing part was watching Jen’s lock in on her swing and the launch of the one. What can’t she do? She even hits better than I do! #ShesANatural 🔱
