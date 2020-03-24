Katy Perry dress up from head to foot, the same animal print as a Fanatic I?

The media influence of Katy Perry, which never rests: in the mandatory quarantine and are waiting for their first child, further, by trend and generates attention through their social networks. Your work as a member of the jury of the prestigious singing competition “American Idol”, which in turn provoked a number of styles, user-defined for each shoot, all of them, the representative for your distinctive style extravagant.

In your last post, shared a few behind the scenes pictures, together with his colleague Luke Bryan. Everything points to the fact that trababa the last episode recorded before the measures of preventive health care, and his last look of the reach of the public.

While team-mate, he opted for a total black with a metallic jacket, the pop star wore a full body black-and-white: everything animal print! Consisting of a dress with cut-midi-holder, bucaneras with a stiletto heel and an asymmetrical blazer with lapel discordant, paid tribute to his timeless hit “Roar”.

In turn, the publication with a message, a motivator for his followers in the face of these difficult circumstances. “Miss all of you and I hope you stay healthy, safe and at home”he wrote.