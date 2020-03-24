Kim Kardashian shared a meme in Catalan, with the many mothers to be will feel very well.

While the world trembles by the Coronavirus, Kim Kardashian Instagram breaks with a lobster.

We owe a lot to him to Kim Kardashian. Always that what we need, there is to us a momentazo epic and make us desternillemos laugh with one of the beautiful occur. In this time of quarantine, where the boredom of combat is very, very necessary to us are not crazy, we rely more than ever on social networks. Just a few days ago, the viral was because he’s a hummer on the road and did not hesitate to this document in your Twitter with a video curious. Well, and what do you say to these images which shows us how he, with his famous latex outfit (their faces). There is again returned, with a laugh, one of their recent publications. It is a meme, with many mothers feel very identified. But the most striking of all is the is not, but this meme is in Catalan. This woman never ceases to surprise us.

These days of captivity in the house are particularly complicated for mothers to entertain the children during this time is not easy. Because of this small problem happens Kim Kardashian, has four children. In these weeks, so boring, you claim your attention more than ever before. Something, which is totally understandable, but clearly, you also need time for yourself. A situation is described perfectly in this hilarious video release the entrepreneur in his ‘stories’.

Kim Kardashian shares a meme in Catalan in your account of Instagram

It can be more of a comedian? We die of laughter. A meme is remains clear to us that, although he lives in a mansion and several million dollars at the end of the same problems, the people walking. Especially in a situation like this, forcing us all to stay in our homes for the common good.

By the way, that, although many times, they look ridiculous in their social networks when they are serious, they do it. Without going any further, has announced that it will donate a portion of the profits from the latest collection of Skims families most affected by the crisis of the coronavirus. Great, Kim.