Kylie Jenner without makeup on Instagram, the of the quarantine

Kylie Jenner on Instagram his picture without make-up and puts all of us in this quarantine.

Tips to not get bored during the delivery, courtesy of Kylie Jenner.

One of the things that the us allows for tele-working is that you are not with us, so that we in surplus, as when we go to the office (for which you need to do, although they are limited, here are the best tricks out of the hands of Carrie Bradshaw). Be comfortable it is important in life in these days of uncertainty, to do you a thousand tasks every day in the house. Clothes ‘casual’, the cleansed face and bow, without a doubt, is one of the ‘looks’ supports more. Kylie Jenner is this ‘team’ has shown that in Instagram to share a picture without make-up or combing.

We are used to it, the Kardashian ‘produced’, the max with his wigs and other, but seems now it is time to relax and see appearance, we can feel more identified with Kylie during this quarantine. Only this is the truth, because we want your villa or the many other ‘celebrities’, you better with the incarceration.

Instagram Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner spends the quarantine, without make-up

Kylie Jenner is getting to be more appear to Instagram, without make-up or combing. So, of course, and is ideal on a quarantine due to the threat of the coronavirus. As he says, in Stories is boring and that is why she is playing with one of their filter-favorites: butterflies.

Instagram

In their skin will see your freckles, and the half of the mane will have to cut off a couple of weeks ago in the color light brown. In addition, celeb, he shared a video in which her long hair in pink and solid, something that says, quite surprised.

“I need my leisure. The faster we come to the place inside, to have faster. I hope the whole world is under the social distance seriously.”

We may not agree, Kylie #Yomequedoencasa