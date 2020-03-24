Love and the sea: Liam Hemsworth ms in love like never before. Better than Miley Cyrus?

The love for the actor Liam Hemsworth it seems to come without warning, without waiting. After the sad separation from Miley Cyrus, Liam alej in the world of Hollywood tomndose time with his family in Australia.

In the summer, Gabriella Brooks, with whom you, without any penalty or glories, began a romance worthy of a romantic Comedy. The wortfhrer of Gale in the Hunger Games was found another form of love.

– In The News

Far from being an eye on the camera, or by running on the run, in front of everyone, the actor-The last song and Brooks is the quality of the time will share, in this week pasndola were very good on the sea.

Where both the Gal movie as you showed your skills in the surf. Both wear very well and are low-profile, so that you, falls to l seems to have completely with someone.

Let us remember that Miley Cyrus and the Australian largusima relationship had for 10 years and then marry divorced after 8 months, still one of the marriages of ms-shorts from Hollywood.

To go after a short time, the secretion Hannan Montana, he began with Cody Simpson, while the famous 30 years there is refuge in your family. At this moment, a good friend said that all what has helped them is distracted, and that Hemsworth not worried what comes after.

Now in peace the ex-husband of Cyrus enjoy the love for natural and without reflectors. With his girlfriend, 19 years enjoy readings and quiet walks on the beach. You self-describi, such as a day: “we Wake up with a t and a small pleasant reading on the balcony before you go to the beach to swim. Then we go to fishing with the boat and a little alpine water sports, followed by a picnic lunch on a secluded beach.