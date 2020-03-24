medicine created products and donates to the Spanish government

Since the year 2008 Shakira, a partner of the football players of FC Barcelona Gerard Piquétogether with Puigthe market leader in the world of perfumery and fashion, create your own signature products. A couple of products now not available invest all of your resources to battle the world has, and Spain, against the coronavirus. A great gesture that follows as the other employer Amancio Ortega.

Shakira came to this agreement at the global level, to create and share a new brand of fragrances and beauty products inspired: development of beauty products, fragrances, and body care. These scents have stopped, step the mass production of disinfectant hands the donations to the Spanish government. Without a doubt, we live in very necessary in this hard time.

The company Puig, Shakira is a member, produces a disinfectant for the hands, by the coronavirus.

The news of Shakira

Was the star Colombian, which indicated that this great initiative your social networkswhere showed their pride and to send a message of hope for more and more companies follow the steps below.

“I am very proud of the positive efforts of the company in these difficult times, when my partner Puig, they handed over the factory and the perfumes, the preparation of disinfectant for the hands is essential that donations be made to the Spanish government. A great example of doing good, social. I hope this inspires other companies,” wrote Shakira.