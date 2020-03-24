Netflix releases trailer premiere for the animated series of Ghost in the Shell

Netflix released the first trailer for the animated series Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 and, in addition, has announced that it will be released on 23.April.

In the video, you can. about the new look of the Major and Batou, character from the anime and the original For the graphical part, including a revolution for the franchise because this is the aesthetics of the manga now that it is working only game as an inspiration, and 3D models, giving a face from a video…. Check it out:

web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iNC18Gl-H2I(/embed)

Ghost in the Shell it is a series of cyberpunk, which tells the story of a police unit for combating terrorism in the digital. The main character is Major Motoko Kusanagi, a cyborg who leads section 9’s.

In Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045the world is in a constant state of war with the sustainability” as an artificial intelligence a threat to humanity. The former members of section 9 and the Japanese, they work to fight as a mercenary, and the mysterious beings, known as the “post-human”.

It is expected that the topic continues to be the main differences (and similarities) between people and machines, and, once again, that the Creator Masamune Shirow at the top of the follow-up.

In addition to the original manga, and the Film was published in 1995 Ghost in the Shell he won a series – Stand Alone Complex between 2002 and 2003, as an adaptation to a live action Hollywood – – – Ghost in the Shell: The guardian saidwith Scarlett Johansson.

Netflix has announced a Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 also in 2018, in conjunction with other plans, such as a version of the live-action Cowboy Bebop and the idea to bring the Neon Genesis Evangelion the platform (as is already the case).