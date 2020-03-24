Oh, do not recognize! Jennifer Lopez made a resounding look to change is Returned to the time!

Jennifer Lopez it is one of the most popular artists are recognized worldwide. Always is all the rage-because of his humble attitude, his clothes bright and eccentric or your fun way to be.

While her professional life is successful, and the crop hits so big the singer decided to make a radical change to your hair. And decided to go for a look noventoso.

Fashions always come back, and this is something that is clear to everyone. This year, we launched the same type of clothes, shoes and hairstyles see the were three decades ago. It seems that JLOput longingly and decided to come back to this style.

The new york chose you color blondes your hair with a few strands. This style is called baby lights, as in small portions of hair-gives more luminosity to the entire scalp.

After the completion of your session of beauty is also a dancer, a photo shared on Instagram, where lucia your freshly brewed hairstyle.

The interpreter, On the flooryour new look a hairstyle well-glued, the head, the long lashes and nails, fluorescent lamps of considerable size.

It should be remembered that Jennifer it is not the first artist to cut back in the past, in your hair. Selena Gomez also decided, in memory of the old times and you cut your hair in several layers, as it was in the nineties.