Oh, Miley Cyrus uses quarantine and accuses talk show on Instagram!

The initiative of the us-American singer is given the name Bright-Minded: Live with Miley and it is a program to realize the interviews with a duration of one hour, from Monday to Friday, through live-videos you up to your profile’s official Instagram.

The show is looking to stay in the awareness of the importance of the home, to avoid the risk of infection by the pandemic of the coronavirus, with guests such as Dr. Amen and other Hollywood stars, such as Demi Lovato, Rita Ora, Jeremy Scott, Hailey Bieber, among others.

Was Demi Lovato, who the issue was mental health and how the negative thoughts, the voice during the isolation, as well as the criticism that many young people receive about your body. Experience, having lived both Cyrus Lovato.

The following celebrities have been announced as guests for the next week: Ellen Degeneres, Rickey Thompson and Emily Osment, the American singer-songwriter, she worked in the serial Hannah Montana.