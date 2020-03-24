Oh, Queen of the TikTok! Jennifer Lopez moves back new challenge in quarantine (Video)

To combine Jennifer Lopez and her family challenges of TikTok, to have fun, while you stay safe in the quarantine, in the midst of the pandemic of coronavirus.

During the second week of March, the star boricua and her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, and dar exchanged a challenge, viral TikTok, reported Elvocero.

Rodriguez is filming the two, stand in front of a mirror, while López she begins to dance, “nonstop” by Drake, with a white dress fit with an open back. Then the costumes change, with Lopez wearing a suit and sunglasses, while Rodriguez puts on the skimpy dress.

New challenge

And now, since you decided to with the whole family in the house, JLo, invite you to an inspiring video of TikTok, where all of the, were the site of Glamour published.

In the clip you can see, Alex is moving to the rhythm of the song “Something New”, followed by her daughters Natasha and her twins twins Max and Emme; and to close, Jennifer.

We can’t go out to any restaurants or anything but the service and entertainment here is pretty good…😊 #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/K8BnzzB6j6 — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) March 18, 2020

Also last Wednesday, Lopez on tweeted another video, how you live, insulation and thousands of users are compared, the used to be house with a of the villa in the film, the Oscar-winning film, Parasite.

“We can’t go, no restaurant, nothing, but the service and the entertainment here is good enough… #StaySafe,” tweeted Jennifer.

