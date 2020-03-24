Picture of behind-the-scenes details of the appearance of the Trainer

A new picture of behind-the-scenes of the movie land of the The Black Widowcreated by Scarlett Johanssonit shows more Details of the appearance of the Coach. The character is one of the most serious threats that have to fight the heroine in the story. The rogue promises to lead to some of the some of the situations are very complicated to Natasha Romanoff, honestly, the more so, because it has the ability to copy the traits of the other heroes.

Check it out:

The film, which opens on to the Phase 4 of the MCU was directed by Cate Shortland, and the screenplay is written by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson. The story takes place after the events of Captain America: civil war, to do the came up with Natasha Romanoff, with a situation, diverging after the outbreak of a dangerous conspiracy linked to his past. In the middle of the conflict, with the heroine still have to deal with people who are important to your story, as he is up against an unyielding force in the world, and you want to at the end of your life.

The composition of the function with David Harbour in the role of Alexei Shostakovich’s/ Keeper, Red, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff, and O. T. Fagbenle as Rick Mason.

Because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus, in the first The Black Widow it was pushed back.

Watch the trailer:

Career

For the last 10 years, and Scarlett Johansson, which will have its premiere in the cinemas as Natasha Romanoff in the Iron man 2directed by Jon Favreau. And last year, they performed for the last time as a heroine in the Upcoming Appointmentthe brothers Joe and Anthony Russo. The occasion was marked by the sacrifice of his character, and thus to his death.

Now, after a long wait of the fans of the actress to the film on the bottom of the Black widow comes out in theaters,. In an interview with the Entertainment WeeklyDirector Cate Shortland he referred to the importance of the heroine, and she spoke about her journey in the MCU. “We land in the context of stories about trust and intimacy, and about the women who survived”, she told us about the original idea. The Director added, “you do not need to identify a super-hero, a woman, had a very difficult childhood and survived, and he has a big heart and helps each other.”

