Rolling Stone magazine · * * * The 7 best movies from Scarlett Johansson, according to Rotten Tomatoes

In addition to the universe movie, Marvel, the actress has appeared in the films memorable in the last ten years

Scarlett Johansson he built a career and reputation since he was a child, and she is currently paid the actress one of the best in the world. This year she was nominated in five categories at the academy awards, one for Best actress and one for Best supporting actress.

+++READ MORE: Scarlett Johansson and Kevin Feige on the film, the Black widow from the year 2012 wanted to

On the basis of the final (Ap it was great, and the increased entry of it in the The cinematic universe of Marvel (MCU)how The Black Widow, a character who fights on the side of the The avengers.

Although the actress is best known for his role as The Black Widow in the last 10 years, she has also made films, is also an unforgettable experience.

+++MORE 10 things that show the final trailer for the Black Widow: Coach, family, and fighting (the LIST) to READ:.

Here are 7 of the best movies are the Scarlett Johansson from the WITH in the last 10 years, according to the classification of the Rotten Tomatoes:

Hail, Caesar! (86%)

In Hail, Caesar!(2016), (Ap artist DeeAnna Morana variation of the fictional actress of Hollywood Esther Williams.

+++READ MORE: Scarlett Johansson shows that the chemistry between the Víuva life in the ‘Captain America’ Chris Evans

Of Cooking (87%)

Jon Favreau he wrote, directed and starred in as a Carl in the film, in which she plays Herea friend, co-worker, and soon the mistress of the main character.

The island of the dogs (90%)

Over the years, the actress synced many movies has. In the film, animation, stop-motion animation of the Wes Anderson, The isle of Dogs (Year 2018), by the artist, his friends Nutmeg.

The Jungle Book: The Boy, The Wolf (94%)

(Ap he has, together with the Director Jon Favreau for the third time in the adaptation of the The Jungle Book: The Boy, The Wolf (2016). At this time, it is the voice of the He requesteda charge skill that is fascinating.

The (95%)

In this sci-fi novel, the Spike Jonzeas of 2013 she is the voice of a virtual assistant in the IA, known as Now. It is used for Theodore (Joaquin Phoenixand the two develop a connection, a romantic.

The story of a marriage (95%)

Scarlett Johansson 1 of your 2 nominations received for the academy award for the main role Nicole in The story of a marriage (2019) the Noah Baumbach.

+++ READ MORE: Joaquin Phoenix, Adam Driver and more, check out the main contenders for the Best actor at the Oscars in 2020

Chasing Ice (96%)

(Apit does not appear in the program Chasing Ice (2012), but he sang the song from the creditsBefore My Time“with the power of the Joshua Bell.

+++ CORONAVIRUS: IS IT REALLY YOU CANCEL THE CONCERTS AND EVENTS?

web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R1dR7hfqtP0(/embed)