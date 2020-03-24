Scarlett Johansson wants to make a film with the heroes of Marvel

“I don’t know what it is about the future of the world. Of course, it is a little more opaque for my character. But the actress is so powerful that, if he plays, it’s explosive and out of control. So, Yes, I’m struggling to make it happen. I think what the audience wants, and so do I,” Johansson says.

The power of the Black widow was not in depth, but it was between the events of ” Captain America: Civil war, Avengers: Infinite war.

The cast of the film also David’s Harbour (Stranger things), Rachel Weisz (The favorite), O-T Fagbenle (The handmaid”s tale) and Florence Pugh (Midsommar is Not, The Evil Waits for the night). The film is directed by Cate Shortland.

