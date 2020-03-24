Scarlett Johansson wants to make a film with the heroes of Marvel

Scarlett Johansson may have been laid-off from her Black Widow in Avengers: Ultimatum, and soon it will be the star in a plot that tells of the origin of the character, but it is still a struggle for the future of the MCU.
For the disclosure, as well As with the real world, the actor told in an interview with Variety magazine that he is working hard to ensure that a film produced by the heroes of the Marvel take place in the studio.
“I don’t know what it is about the future of the world. Of course, it is a little more opaque for my character. But the actress is so powerful that, if he plays, it’s explosive and out of control. So, Yes, I’m struggling to make it happen. I think what the audience wants, and so do I,” Johansson says. The power of the Black widow was not in depth, but it was between the events of ” Captain America: Civil war, Avengers: Infinite war. The cast of the film also David’s Harbour (Stranger things), Rachel Weisz (The favorite), O-T Fagbenle (The handmaid”s tale) and Florence Pugh (Midsommar is Not, The Evil Waits for the night). The film is directed by Cate Shortland. The Black widow goes, for a change, for Marvel, and becomes a widow, the White
The Black widow comes out in theaters in Brazil in the 30. April, 2020.
