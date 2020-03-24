Selena Gomez: 5 things you probably didn’t know the singer

Selena Gomez is not only back on the music, but also the networks of social eating Lena Gómez is not only back on the music, but also in the social networks

Selena Gomez he returned to music a few months ago with his album “Rare“that is from issues like “lose you to love me”, the song dedicated to his ex Justin Bieber.

But Selena not only music with a lot of expectation and success, but lit their social networks. Today a user is active in Instagram.

The musical life and sentimental Selena placed the singer was to be, one of the most well-known media, the industry, for this reason, we exchica Disney know 5, data probably did not know.

Britney Spears was her inspiration

For Selena Gomezthe memory of “pop Princess” was her role model. In an interview with Gomez, a star of Disney, showed that of the Spears ceased.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nXds-1GchQw(/embed)

– Why is Selena?

The boy was named, the-in memory Selena Quintanillabecause his mother had an obsession with the “Queen of Tex-Mex”.

The more instantly on Instagram

Selena Gomez was a celebrity with more followers in the popular social network between 2918 and 2019 in the world. However, dethroned by the player Cristiano Ronaldo.

How is estimated that your assets are?

Luck Selena Gomez is estimated to be $ 75 million, but it is certain that this number already increased to the success of the cd “Rare”. The number also corresponds to that Selena was the picture for well-known brands such as Puma, which manages 30 million dollars

The Unicef goodwill Ambassador in recent history

If Selena Gomez I was 17 years old, selected from the UNICEF the goodwill was the Ambassador of the organization to the recent history of this appointment. Ten years later, this position is he, Millie Bobby Brown, actress of “Stranger Things,” was when I was 14 years old.

LOOK ALSOÉN | Selena Gomez challenge viral against coronavirus occurred

LOOK ALSOÉN | How Selena Gomez made quite the psychological abuse suffered by Justin Bieber?

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cZabK_EmcK4(/embed)