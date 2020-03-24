Shakira, Anuel AA – Like [2020] | Video | Today

We never get tired of a song, catchy, isn’t it? I Like of Shakira and Anuel AA one of the biggest favorites of the festival itself (with kind permission Tusa). The song is a tribute to the sounds of the international hit Sweat Inner Circle, has latin in a new success. Although under similar speakers in the industry, we are not surprised.

But if you thought you had passed already I Liketo show their protagonists come to you to the contrary. The Colombians now have your video clip consisting of pictures, the a Shakira in the Oriental style and Anuel AA-roam the world, while the theme to interpret on camera.published

A long table imperial full of food, the wagon of a train of the past centuries, and a large kitchen in the style of the Usa of the 50s are some of your scenarios. In this last, shown Twice is cooking, while Shakira enjoy the tranquility with a geisha look, a scene of empowerment, similar, in we offer Becky G and Maluma The Answer and Meghan Trainor on Dear Future Husbandamong other things. Finally, your images show how the couple loses that spark of love a little.

As was to be expected, the publication of the clip was a great success. To life with only a few hours had already more than 3 million visualizations and is positioned in the Top 3 of Youtube trends. And it is not surprising, since the rhythms and the names that accompany them, to this topic, the most important factors for attraction, for your international audience.

I Like saw the light on 13 January, had the criticism of millions of people around the world. Criticism of any kind, but, in their great majority optimistic. So received platinum in the United States and Spain, and gold records in Mexico and Brazil.

And you, what is it, what do you have there everything I Like?