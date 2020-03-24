Shakira leads to harsh criticism of various governments of the world, The flame slowly!

The singer Shakira controversy caused in the social networks to share a video on its official Instagram where to send a compelling message all the governments of the world, because it ensures that these have acted too slowly to combat the pandemic coronavirus.

So Shakira he asked all the people to see this video, to respect the hygienic measures were implemented, in the last days, but especially the Internet called for users you stay in the house to prevent this terrible disease.

The reason why Shakira has decided to share the video on Instagram is because people believe that the coronavirus is not a serious issue, but no one expected that the Colombian singer arremetiera against the governments, by making them slow and inefficient.

Shakira leads to harsh criticism of various governments of the world, The flame slowly!



Shakira difficult situation, the governments of the world

“Many countries are not listening to the recommendations of the health authorities. Acting too late, or are the priority of the economy before the health and well-being of the citizens,” said Shakira in the video.

The singer pointed out that several countries of Latin America and Africa are ready to combat the coronavirus, because you are a doctor service is inefficient, also mentioned the situation across Europe, and not asked to make the same mistake that cost him his life, and thousands of people.

The funny kind could be interested to know how Shakira and Piqué in quarantine, by the coronavirus

Shakira leads to harsh criticism of various governments of the world, The flame slowly!



At the end of this video, Shakira wanted to make it very clear, that is the best way to fight against the coronavirus was isolated, in full, and stressed that for the countries in Latin America and Africa follow these tips, because they are affected the same by this disease.

“Instemos our managers in the implementation of fifteen days, the social distance at the end of”

“… the closure of schools and public places where people come together, flatten the curve and stop the expansion of the virus,” said Shakira.

Photos: Instagram @shakira