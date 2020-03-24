Shakira, who is responsible for the recording of this challenge from Gerard Piqué

Gerard Piqué wanted to use one of the many funny challenges, in circulation, during these days in the social networks to brag domain-racket. We say that the footballer is not bad! Shakira was surprised with the great ability of the Catalan.

The toilet paper is one of the elements of the fashion of the time. In addition to its practical use, our artists and influencers most brilliant show that you can pull out much more than that. The fact that he is one of the elements that has made more desirable with shopping super, toilet paper, one of the protagonists from the quarantine, before our country among many other affected coronavirus.

To do my wedge, the challenge of this to him, the toilet paper was on the balcony JAJJAJAJAJAJAJ pic.twitter.com/RYCvQRBcxa — Facu (@Facugallo09) March 20, 2020

Enter touch with the toilet paper, as if it were a ball, make physical exercises with him or him in the back without letting it fall to the ground, are some of the challenges that we have seen up to now on the social networks to give the last one was, with the edge of a tennis racket of the above-mentioned pique the protagonist was affected.

Under the watchful eyes of your partner, Shakira, the player has a few clean touches with the bat makes us doubt whether your profession was a footballer or a tennis player. The Catalan rider was in the situation, up to a total of 29 touches, leave the bar very high for the following candidates, in other words, people that the task of addressing the challenge.

“You’re a genius,” she assured the singer from Barranquilla surprised during the filming of a footballer, the famous touches with the cutting edge of the bat out of the house. We have no doubt that this original test will be viral in a matter of hours. How would you be able to as many items as you Piqué?