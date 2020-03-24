So Jennifer Lopez celebrated the legacy of Selena Quintanilla

Jennifer Lopez celebrated the legacy of Selena Quintanilla with an emotional video that he on their social networks.

The singer paid tribute to the deceased star the age of 23 years, the release of the film, in the biographical JLo gave life to the “Reina del Tex-Mex”.

The fiancee of Alex Rodriguez accompanied and unpublished images with a sense of message, in which they asserted that Selena was his great inspiration.

“I can’t believe the last 23 years since the release of this incredible film and 25 years of age, written since his death,” one reads in the first lines.

“Selena was a great inspiration for me, and I was lucky to be chosen to interpret them. As an artist, this film was truly an experience that you will remember for the rest of my life,” he concluded.

