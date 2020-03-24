Taylor Swift falls in love with SNL, with a romantic presentation

Taylor Swift showed up in the recent transfer of Saturday Night Live, where he two songs from his new album ‘Lover’. The songs that were in live ‘Lover’ and the ‘False God’, the latter for the first time live.

During the episode, number two of the season, was presented with the number 45 in the show, Taylor invited and with the Emmy, Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

In the first presentation of the singer, appeared, sitting at a piano, to touch you, you justLover‘he gives the name of his most recent studio album, saw on stage, surrounded by leaves, the simulaban float in the air and noticed written his lyrics in them.

Later, he came to the stage to interpret, for the first time live, ‘False God’ a topic that is very dear to the fans of the artist with a pace, very sensual and very deep.

The singer was surrounded by light bulbs, while they sang standing ‘False God’ and he was accompanied by a saxophonist, and a hint of the great single song.

Lover of Taylor Swift, is the continuation of his penultimate album, ‘Reputation’, published in the year 2017. Lover, at her side, was thrown in 2019 and is produced by Jack Antonoff, has 18 songs, and the fans are on the waiting list for the next easy.