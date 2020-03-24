Taylor Swift is the MTV

The singer Taylor Swift the occurs this month in the ceremony MTV awards is carried out on the 26. august on the The Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The processing of 2019 of marked the first major appearance of Taylor after the release of the hotly-anticipated albumLover.

Swift and Ariana Grande lead the list of nominated with 10 nominations each. The Swift the Best Video of the year, Song of the year and Best Visual effects, among others.

The VMA (as they are called, to these prices, for its acronym in English) to be three days after the publication of the Lover, the seventh studio album from Swift.

Your anthem gay pride “You need to calm down“ competes for the prize for the Best Video of the year, in addition to “Thank u, next,“ Grande “Bad Guy“ Billie-Eilish, “Old Town Road“ Lil-Nas-X and Billy Ray Cyrus, “Lot“ 21 Savage, and J. Cole, and “Sucker“ the Jonas Brothers.

This simple, got seven nominations, and the power of the second song to be nominated Taylor, wherein the first “Bad Blood“ with eight nominations in the year 2015. The actor and comedian Sebastian maniscalco master is limited ceremony.

By: editors of The Herald of Mexico

