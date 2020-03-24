Taylor Swift leaves Sony and signed exclusively by Universal Music

The American singer Taylor Swift signed an agreement, a globally unique Universal Music Publishing GroupUMPG], then ends its relationship with the Issuer Sony Music with the had worked, since the beginning of his career at the age of 14 years.

“Jody is a respected advocate for the empowerment of women, and one of the market leaders, and the industry”

“I am proud to expand cooperation with Lucian Grainge and Universal Music signed with UMPG, and the opportunity to work with Jody Gersonthe first woman to head one of the biggest record companies“revealed Swift in a communiqué, the from the publisher.

The agreement, with immediate effect, “strengthens the cooperation between Swift and Universal Music. By a multiálbum and a multi-year agreement, Universal Music Group the employees of global musical exclusive is Taylor Swift. UMG Republic Republic Records is your partner-labels in the EU,” he added.

“It is an honor to welcome you to Swift to Taylor. To create with his power, and his voice for a better world, the compositions are honest and brave Taylor continues to be an inspiration to countless fans. We are pleased to add you still, the voice and the songs of Taylor for the world,” said Gerson, the Chairman and CEO of UMPG, cited in the text.

This decision of the singing star to end her relationship with Sony/ATV occurs after a year, especially intensively for the artist, since through a series of legal issues with their former label, the musical does not own the rights to their old recordings.

The difficulties for the interpretation of their topics during the tribute has revealed in a publication with the title “I don’t know what to do anymore,” in which he recognized the American Music Awards they made in the past year as ” artists of the decade.

Due to a conflict with the employers Scooter Braun and Scott Borchettathose who bought for approximately $ 300 million seal Big Machine Label, owner of the rights to his music, so I was unable to attend, interpret some of his successes.

The young singer has not yet the property of the letter but of the shotstherefore, announced in the last summer, I thought back to burn, their first five albums, starting in november 2020, something to confirm that now, with their change of record company.

