The Brazilian documentary is nominated for an Oscar, in the years of 2020, but it does not bring any major surprises. Come and see!!! – Notes – Glamurama

The Academy of motion picture Arts and Sciences announced on Monday, the 13th, the nominees for the academy award for the year 2020. And you are in the game, with a ‘democracy is in a spin”, the filmmaker Petra Costa, is available on Netflix, which competes in the category ‘Best documentary’. The list of productions, such as ‘the Joker’, ‘once upon A Time… In Hollywood’ and ‘parasite’ are all major highlights. In addition to this, the nominated actors and Actresses: Joaquin Phoenix (with the Joker), Adam Driver (the story of A marriage), Charlize Theron (The story) and Scarlett Johansson (the story of a marriage). The 92ª the ceremony of academy awards will take place on 9. February, and then again, you don ‘ T have to host a main. Below, check out a full list of the nominees.

BEST OF FILM

Ford vs Ferrari

You

Well With The Real World

The joker

Beautiful Women

The story of a marriage

In The Year 1917

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood…

The Parasite

BEST ACTOR IN A

Antonio Banderas – the pain and the glory

Leoardo DiCaprio – once upon A Time… in Hollywood

Adam driver – the story of a marriage

Joaquin Phoenix – The Joker

While The Price Of Two Popes

BEST ACTRESS

Cythia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – the story of a marriage

Saoirse Ronan – Beautiful-Women

Charlize Theron – Scandalous

The American soprano Renée Zellweger – garland: Beyond the rainbow

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful day in the neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Worlds

Al Pacino – You

Joe Pesci – You

Brad Pitt – once upon A Time… in Hollywood

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

She Bathes Richard Jewell

Laura Dern – the story of A marriage

Scarlett Johansson – Well With The Real World

Florence Pugh – Cute Women

Margot Robbie – The Story

BEST ANIMATION

How To Train Your Dragon 3

I Lost My Body

For

The Missing Link

Toy Story 4

THE BEST PHOTO

You

The joker

The Lighthouse

In The Year 1917

Once upon A Time in Hollywood…

THE BEST COSTUME DESIGN

You

Well With The Real World

The joker

Beautiful Women

Once upon A Time in Hollywood…

THE BEST DIRECTION

Martin Scorsese – The Irish

The Todd Phillips – The Joker

The Sam Mendes – 1917

Quentin Tarantino – once upon A Time… in Hollywood

Bong Joon-Ho ‘ s parasites

BEST DOCUMENTARY

The American Factory

Skateboard learn In the game (If You’re A girl)

The basement

Democracy is in a spin

This Is When We See Him For The First Time

Honey country

BEST DOCUMENTARY-SHORT FILM

In The Absence

Life Caught Up With Me

St. Louis Is Superman

Walk, Run, Cha-Cha-Cha

THE BEST EDITION OF

Ford vs Ferrari

You

Well With The Real World

The joker

The Parasite

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Corpus Christi

Honey country

In The Civil War

The pain and the glory

The Parasite

THE BEST HAIR AND MAKE-UP

The Story

The joker

Judy

Maleficent – the mistress of Evil

In The Year 1917

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

The joker

Beautiful Women

The story of a marriage

In The Year 1917

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

Toy Story 4 – Can’t let the “I, you Throw Yourself

Rocketman – “(I ‘ m Gonna) love Me Again

Transcendence: The future of faith, “I am With you.”

General information * part II – “Into the unknown”

Harriet – Stand-Up

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

You

Well With The Real World

The joker

Beautiful Women

It was a Once in a Hollywood…

BEST SHORT FILM-ANIMATED

DCERA (daughter)

Hair-Love It

Kitbull

For how long

This

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Want to join the brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors Window

Time

Sister

BEST SOUND EDITING

Ford vs Ferrari

The joker

In The Year 1917

Once upon a Time in Hollywood…

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

BEST SOUND MIXING

Ad Astra

Ford Vs Ferrari

The joker

In The Year 1917

Once upon a Time in Hollywood…

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Upcoming Appointment

You

The Lion King

In The Year 1917

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

You

Well With The Real World

The joker

Beautiful Women

The Two Worlds

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Between the knives, and the secrets of the

The story of a marriage

In The Year 1917

Once upon A Time in Hollywood…

The Parasite