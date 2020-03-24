The Brazilian documentary is nominated for an Oscar, in the years of 2020, but it does not bring any major surprises. Come and see!!! – Notes – Glamurama

The Academy of motion picture Arts and Sciences announced on Monday, the 13th, the nominees for the academy award for the year 2020. And you are in the game, with a ‘democracy is in a spin”, the filmmaker Petra Costa, is available on Netflix, which competes in the category ‘Best documentary’. The list of productions, such as ‘the Joker’, ‘once upon A Time… In Hollywood’ and ‘parasite’ are all major highlights. In addition to this, the nominated actors and Actresses: Joaquin Phoenix (with the Joker), Adam Driver (the story of A marriage), Charlize Theron (The story) and Scarlett Johansson (the story of a marriage). The 92ª the ceremony of academy awards will take place on 9. February, and then again, you don ‘ T have to host a main. Below, check out a full list of the nominees.
BEST OF FILM
Ford vs Ferrari
You
Well With The Real World
The joker
Beautiful Women
The story of a marriage
In The Year 1917
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood…
The Parasite
BEST ACTOR IN A
Antonio Banderas – the pain and the glory
Leoardo DiCaprio – once upon A Time… in Hollywood
Adam driver – the story of a marriage
Joaquin Phoenix – The Joker
While The Price Of Two Popes
BEST ACTRESS
Cythia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – the story of a marriage
Saoirse Ronan – Beautiful-Women
Charlize Theron – Scandalous
The American soprano Renée Zellweger – garland: Beyond the rainbow
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful day in the neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Worlds
Al Pacino – You
Joe Pesci – You
Brad Pitt – once upon A Time… in Hollywood
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
She Bathes Richard Jewell
Laura Dern – the story of A marriage
Scarlett Johansson – Well With The Real World
Florence Pugh – Cute Women
Margot Robbie – The Story
BEST ANIMATION
How To Train Your Dragon 3
I Lost My Body
For
The Missing Link
Toy Story 4
THE BEST PHOTO
You
The joker
The Lighthouse
In The Year 1917
Once upon A Time in Hollywood…
THE BEST COSTUME DESIGN
You
Well With The Real World
The joker
Beautiful Women
Once upon A Time in Hollywood…
THE BEST DIRECTION
Martin Scorsese – The Irish
The Todd Phillips – The Joker
The Sam Mendes – 1917
Quentin Tarantino – once upon A Time… in Hollywood
Bong Joon-Ho ‘ s parasites
BEST DOCUMENTARY
The American Factory
Skateboard learn In the game (If You’re A girl)
The basement
Democracy is in a spin
This Is When We See Him For The First Time
Honey country
BEST DOCUMENTARY-SHORT FILM
In The Absence
Life Caught Up With Me
St. Louis Is Superman
Walk, Run, Cha-Cha-Cha
THE BEST EDITION OF
Ford vs Ferrari
You
Well With The Real World
The joker
The Parasite
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Corpus Christi
Honey country
In The Civil War
The pain and the glory
The Parasite
THE BEST HAIR AND MAKE-UP
The Story
The joker
Judy
Maleficent – the mistress of Evil
In The Year 1917
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
The joker
Beautiful Women
The story of a marriage
In The Year 1917
Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
Toy Story 4 – Can’t let the “I, you Throw Yourself
Rocketman – “(I ‘ m Gonna) love Me Again
Transcendence: The future of faith, “I am With you.”
General information * part II – “Into the unknown”
Harriet – Stand-Up
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
You
Well With The Real World
The joker
Beautiful Women
It was a Once in a Hollywood…
BEST SHORT FILM-ANIMATED
DCERA (daughter)
Hair-Love It
Kitbull
For how long
This
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
Want to join the brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors Window
Time
Sister
BEST SOUND EDITING
Ford vs Ferrari
The joker
In The Year 1917
Once upon a Time in Hollywood…
Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
BEST SOUND MIXING
Ad Astra
Ford Vs Ferrari
The joker
In The Year 1917
Once upon a Time in Hollywood…
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Upcoming Appointment
You
The Lion King
In The Year 1917
Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
You
Well With The Real World
The joker
Beautiful Women
The Two Worlds
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Between the knives, and the secrets of the
The story of a marriage
In The Year 1917
Once upon A Time in Hollywood…
The Parasite