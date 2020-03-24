The million-dollar amount with that Rihanna wants to fight against the coronavirus

In light of the global crisis because of the Covid-19 many organizations and even celebrities have shown, in no way to combat viruses is done with the lives of thousands of people around the world.

One of the celebrities, which manifested itself, was Rihanna, who have decided to show you their page with more solidarity and as a contribution to try and improve the situation of the affected the virus is already a global pandemic.

The interpreter, ‘Umbrella’ and ‘Diamonds’, said in a statement that donated five million dollars and said, where these resources are. “As we can imagine this year, never would have, such as the coronavirus would so dramatically in our lives. No matter who you are or from wherever, this pandemic is all of us will relate to. And for the most vulnerable in the world, the worst thing that can be,” she said in the written Clara Lionel Foundation, the nonprofit organization founded in 2012.

The organization pressed on with the message that a part of the donation will be for banks of food of food to provide communities at risk of exclusion and people in the United States, according to the principle of the purchase of tests and materials, to the sick in countries such as Haiti and Malawi.

For the same money elements of the protective equipment for the employees will care purchased in the health, nursing, therapies, intense, and will help accelerate the study of the vaccine in various Central locations in all over the world. Finally, with the donation of breath buy protective equipment for the hospitals in a critical situation.

Other celebrities decided to make a contribution against the crisis caused by the pandemic. Fashion designer Christian Siriano has a team of seamstresses working from home for the creation of masks, medical protective covers for the deployment of professionals of health in New York.

Miuccia Prada made a donation of medical equipment to hospitals in Milan, Italy, and the production of the series “Grey’s Anatomy” have committed to the whole wardrobe of the actors, and all the elements necessary to the protection of the doctors.

