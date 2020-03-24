The pearl of the Streaming of March 2020

In the times of the coronavirus and the social isolation of the tips, streaming video has become more important than ever before. We live in a reality full of uncertainties and worries. Keep your mind healthy, in addition to the body, it is important to turn off the news once in a while, and immerse yourself in the different stories. For this reason, I have the films and tv set aside here, shows, as well as relaxation, which can help you in this moment annoying. The following is the thread:

The passenger car series

To play cast the first stone, if you have never had the desire, everything on high and walk away from the ground. As well Passengers to settle leads us to the crew of the ship, the singra, the room in the direction of a new planet to it. But the journey is long, and travel is introduced in a state of hibernation. However, in the case of an accident that causes the awakening, and Jim Preston (Chris Pratt), and later in the new Lane (Jennifer Lawrence). The problem is that you were not allowed to return to their cabins to sleep, and we are still short of the 90 years old, for the journey to end.

The holiday in the Small Nicholas — sign –

Based on the literary work of the same title, written by the great René Goscinny, who has given us this week The holiday of the Little Nicholas it is a light and funny movie. Very popular in France, the story of a group of children, many moves, this time to the edge of the sea.

Coffee with cinnamon — Amazon Prime

Directly from the state of Bahia, in the a long national, we met the two women. The first is a Daisy (Valdinéia Soriano), a woman isolated lives of the company after the loss of their child. The second is a Purple (women well), a cook, ride a bike, around the city selling their food. She is a former student of Margaret’s, and when she takes on a mission to return a little light on the life of this person, and that is important to her, was in her youth.

Under the direction of Glenda Nicácio, and Ari Rose, Coffee with cinnamon this is the first film directed by a black woman to premiere at the Theater 34 years ago. The film is a gentle, moving and touching. Oh, and for the Babu Santana also part of the cast!

The Lie — Series

With the intention of watching a movie, a teen, in the best style of this afternoon’s session? So A Lie it is a good choice for you. In the story, Emma Stone is Olive, a girl is certinha, and to the face, it is based on widespread rumors in the school, where he maintain studies, his social position. To increase the popularity and Continue to be not pretending to be a man is to be… until the Farce is over.

A Carbon Change Netflix –

In the distant future, death was defeated by the technology. The consciousness of the people, it is stored in a type of a data carrier on the top of the column of the spine. When the body dies, is transferred to the hard disk, to another body, to live so that it is possible, for always. In this future dystopia, we Takeshi Kovacs (Joel Kinnaman in the 1 to follow. Season, and Anthony Mackie in the 2nd, a kind of prisoner/ninja/assassin for hire/private detective who is loaned to various tasks in order to win their freedom.

All About My Mother Amazon Prime

Pedro Almodovar is, by far, one of the Spanish Director’s more relevant, since Luis Buñuel. In the long, the winner of the academy award for Best foreign language Film in the year 2000, and we met Manuela (Cecilia Roth). After a tragic accident that has changed her life, she moved to Madrid, in Barcelona, her ex-husband and the father of her child. Filled with drama, tenderness and situations, witty and typical of Almodovar, All About My Mother it still has a cast member, Penelope Cruz, Marisa Paredes and Antonia San Juan. It is worth to play.