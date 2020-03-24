The virus is very fast and our guide to slow: Shakira

The Colombian singer Shakira took to send your social networks, an urgent message to all of his followers, in which he explains the attitude of some countries, which are primarily exposed to economic interests before the health of thousands of citizens reached by the pandemic of the coronavirus.

Many countries are not listening to the recommendations of the health authorities act too late, or are the priority of the economy before the health and well-being of the citizens.

The singer and dancer who triumphed, during the show, reported half of the time of the last edition of the Super Bowl, that after their experience of the life of the pandemic in Europe, “we have found that the virus very quickly, and our leaders are too slow”.

Mebarack called for all countries to work together, along with the world health organization, in a coordinated plan, and international, “In the countries which now have only a few cases that you learn from the mistakes that we pay,” he said in the video, it is presumed, was taken by Barcelona, and set the delay in the implementation of measures in the health sector.

“Instemos our leaders to implement a 15-day social distance at the end. The closure of schools and public places where people come together, flattening of this curve and prevent the spread of the virus,” explained the artist of Colombia, and at the same time alarmed by the extent of the emergency could revasar to countries in Latin America or Africa, are not prepared.

Please, we stay in our houses for 15 days, for the benefit of the needy, the sick, the elderly and the most vulnerable in the world.