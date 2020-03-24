What is going on between the sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner?

The members of the famous clan Kardashian were isolated and separately in their respective villas for the management of the period of isolation prior to the current crisis of the coronavirus and how many other families are drawing on social networks, or other similar platforms, with the aim of the contact between them.

This Sunday Kylie Jennerthe youngest member of the family, shared on your account Instagram image posing hugging her sister Kendall what appeared to be, all of the lights, in a fit of nostalgia. The answer to the above was in the comments showed how little surprising, since to suggest that anything goes, nothing good between them.

“What it does not mean that we take with us?”he asked.

“Yes,”you replied Kylie Jenner unchanged, “but my Breasts come out very well in this photo”.

On the other hand, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner you wouldn’t be the only ones of their famous sisters on their brotherly connection would be a moment difficult.

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian since a few months, content the offers are very juicy reality manuscripts and ‘thank you’ to your constant fights, which facilitates the temporary departure of the program. In your case, Yes, you need to know the source of your anger Kim it does not make the slightest grace, the Kourtney refuses to allow the cameras to record at certain times in your home, especially if you are with your alleged friend, Younes Bendjima.