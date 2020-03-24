Where are the Kardashian of the quarantine?

The famous clan Kardashian-Jenner not realizing, social life, volunteer and protect you from the spread of the coronavirus is, she is not fluent in, California, one of the most affected organisations in the United States Of America.

But how, where?

After Kim Kardashian, the family is currently separated by the quarantine.

“It’s hard, but we do this for our safety and the safety of others. Please do not ignore the fact that the severity of the warnings, from the inside to the spread of the virus. All we can do it!”,, he wrote in social networks.

The entrepreneur is 39 years old and has used the time, to setbacks, to start in Instagram with photos from their youth and other more with her sister, Kendall, to one of the many networking events that go on in the rule.

Apparently Kim is enjoying in his villa in Calabasas, quality time with their children and in exchange with the work.

I hian West (@kimkardashian) the 18 Mar 2020 7:41 PM PDT

For his part, a few days ago Kylie Jenner he said that the pregnancy had prepared, for the current quarantine,. Even if, on this occasion, the entrepreneur was ready for one of the biggest surprises and unique in the world of the show, this was in isolation to protect you and you protect your family from a possible infection.

“I’m on day 8. My pregnancy has not prepared me for this, I left the house for months”.

Like its bigger sister, Jenner, 22 years hiding in her house with the small Stormi. In social networks, published a selfie calls for proposals of films that grew later on to an old photo with Kendall.

In a third release, Kylie said that he had his social life with a photo and a video of some appointment with his girlfriends.

To have a publication in common K(@Kylie Jenner) the Mar 23 2020 at 5:11 PM PDT

Kendall Jenner has more open in terms of the quarantine, since she’s on Instagram, she published a photo with her friends admire the view at night, and his villa in Los Angeles.

Kourtney Kardashian has placement in your house, The angels with their three children, Penelope, Reign and Mason.

While doing the insulation in order, something that work for your brand Poosh and advertising for the new season Keeping Up With The Kardashiansit also has taken the time to cook and to play.

Rumors claim that Khloé Kardashian in the quarantine with Tristan Thompson and his daughter is True in California.

A source said US Weekly to be together on the slopes of the small during the crisis of health care.

“To be in quarantine has done that Khloé you have a weakness for him, and you know he will always be a part of his life in any way, because he is the father of the True”.

The fact is, Tristan turned to Instagram to post a photo of him cooking was not confirmed, while Khloé stand was held news viral coronavirus, tips to stay fit at home and photos in memory.

Kris Jenner they forwarded it to the house of Kim to spend together for a while and eating, however, they remained at a distance, and both, storiesthey gave some suggestions to stay at home to practice social distance and some activities such as the organization of the household, reading and cooking.

Yes, the matriarch of the clan is-the life of the quarantine in her house in Calabasas with his partner Corey Gamble.

Photo: Instagram/KrisJenner

MA

Don’t miss the latest news Lives, Used in Google News, follow us here