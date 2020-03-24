Why are Madison Prewett and Selena Gomez Friends?

The season for Peter Weber in The Bachelor left a lot of fans, including his mother, Barbara Weber, disappointed. After the rupture of his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss, darling of the fans, Weber announced that she wanted a relationship with Madison Prewett. A few days later is invited to an end, weaver bachelor was released again.

Fortunately, Prewett had their friends and families, reaching up to the separation, including the pop-singer Selena Gomez. Discover how your friendship.

Madison Prewett and Peter Weber | John Fleenor by .

Madison Prewett on “The Bachelor”

Prewett, a participant was in the middle of the season of The Bachelor from Weber. She avoided the drama of the whole coast, but when it comes to Fantasy suites, Prewett had problems. Her faith and her desire to be saved, in order to have a marriage led, the Prewett introduced to Weber, which saw his fans and his family, like an ultimatum, although Weber what was the, it.

To overcome although the battle Prewett Weber is still intimate with other women during the week in the Suite Fastasy, she was one of the last girls of Weber. After a turbulent trip to Australia, Prewett has self-deleted. She returned to the part in the live finale of ” The Bachelor expression of his willingness to be with Weber.

Days later, the two published on Instagram, that their relationship would not work. “As Peter and I have decided to go their separate ways, I hope that we both move in the direction of our goal, and we will never forget that God has a plan in all things. Will always love you. I am convinced that our paths were destined to cross, and the two are better, because you said it, ” Prewett.

Madison Prewett and Selena Gomez friends

Prior to alienation from social obligatory, caused by the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Gomez released a video of her and her friends to comb the aisles of Target-to play the table. “We spend a great night,” said Gómez.

In the videos, the singer of “lose You To Love Me” shoots at his friends, then to Prewett and asks: “Madi, what game do you want?” The star of the Bachelor turned to reveal the camera, confused about which game should decide. “Uh, honestly, everything,” laughed Prewett, and said: “Everything looks very good”.

Fans of the series ABC had mixed feelings about the two. Some felt that this was a kind of Gómez, his friend Prewett after his difficult season. Other fans of the Bachelor thought that Prewett was, to lose their fifteen minutes of fame, time with a celebrity to keep his popularity.

As Madison Prewett and Selena Gomez friends were

Many fans of Gomez were curious to know why the friend of an ex-contestant from the Bachelor. “I need to ask me on The Bachelor?” a fan behind. As a result, you only need in the Church.

The magazine Life & Style reported that Prewett and Gómez “joined by faith”. An informant reported that the two visited Hillsong in Los Angeles, met in the Church, a Church which by other celebrities like Justin and Hailey Bieber and many of the Kardashians.

In addition to their common faith, the source added that Prewett and Gomez have several other things in common, one of which is the lack of good guys in Los Angeles is “”. The pop star and former contestant of the Bachelor, often in the same social circles, so it makes sense that they get along well.