You want the thick lips like Selena Gomez? You do this and you will!

The singer Selena Gomez is an artist of the beautiful, characterized by her beautiful face. Lips is an aspect that we want to all women. If you are familiar with this volume, follow these tips. You are infallible!

24. March, 2020 · 13:44 hs

There are a lot of women, you want to have thick lips and sensual, in a natural way.

The singer Selena Gomez it is an example of this is that you can aesthetic treatments that do not contain, fill, or injections!

You have to care for your lips: you can exfoliarlos with sugar and honey (or coconut oil). Also used toothbrush about the same. The engrosará temporarily. And don’t forget to acondicionarlos with a lip balm for hidratarlos.

You take water and vitamins of the highest importance vitamínimo is: with 8 to 12 glasses per day complex Shine and strength of the natural.

How to reach the lips thicker?



Use make-up creates the illusion that lips are thicker. The eyeliner, the lipstick is super. Apply darker than the lipstick and then finishing with a gloss.

But use volume lipstick this is also good. Cosmetics are loved by every business make-up. What would you clean lip and to act to stop for 5 minutes.volumizing lip need to be implemented, on the lips purely, and the results should start to appear in 5 minutes.

Prepare can your own volume in the house with the red pepper oil. The oil improves the flow and blood circulation, so that it works as a volume, of course, if what you have on your lips. Give it a try!