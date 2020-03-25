Agepan suspend the operations of the road St. louis is in two lines, and authorize other qualified companies

The determination occurs, to ensure that the service is appropriate for the passenger, after the fleet of the airline rejected. The suspension is initially valid until 26. February (Photo:Handout)

The state Agency responsible for the regulation of Public utilities (Agepan) were suspended for six days for the operations of the road St. louis is in the two lines, after the rejection, the the technology of the buses that travel on the morning of Friday (21). Two of the other qualified companies were invited to act as a meeting with the passport and to ensure that the service would be.

The hours of 7:00 a.m. for the line-Campo Grande – tres Lagoas is operated by Viatur. And from 7:30 am, Campo Grande, Costa Rica, the Southern cross. The replacement includes all the paths from these lines in três Lagoas, Campo Grande, – time of 14 hours, and the Costa Rica field in a Great time of 16 hours.

The suspension is initially valid until the 26. February, when there is a new audit.

The Test

The decision for the cancellation was triggered due to the Revision on Thursday (20) on the Big field identified serious irregularities in the fleet is presented. Similar problems were found in earlier inspections in the course of the years 2018 and 2019 at the latest, and it resulted in the suspension between the months of December and January.

In the face of the plaintiff’s poor service and many complaints to the office of the Ombudsman, the Agepan carried out a new inspection and it was noted that the street of St. louis to show it every day, for the inspection of the vehicle, each and every ride. The review finds in the garage in Campo Grande and tres Lagoas. The company has been notified of this determination.

In the two days of the study (20, 21), the enforcement team found that the vehicles appear to run the operation, they were not in a condition to, the safety, security, hygiene and comfort in accordance with established standards. According to the Director of transportation, He Rodrigues, which just comes with on the spot the inspection of the vehicle in the garage, which brought in the capital, and the fleet will be reduced in the company, to comply with any other vehicle, those who are blamed, the change. “Our priority is always to ensure the operator that the user of the service, in a timely manner and in adequate conditions, from the beginning to the end of the trip. If the assessment shows that this is not happening, and it is the responsibility of the Supervisory authority that promotes fitness. If the owner says about the conditions of service, the rules allow it, to sue you, the other operators,” Rodrigues.

The suspension will last for six days, until the 26. February, but can be extended if the fleet continues to get a bad grade. The bus will only be released if they meet all of the technical requirements, as demonstrated by the submission of a

A certificate of inspection from the Agepan true;

A vehicle, characterized by, in the name of Transport, St. louis;

The insurance policy is in the day;

Vehicle is properly cleaned and disinfected;

The driver, neatly dressed, and with the compliance of the rest, as he has in the labour legislation.