Alessandra Ambrosio is the TikTok. Here’s a video of her daughter is

Thelessandra Ambrosio in addition to women who do not ‘escape’ and the Tik The Force – Access to videos that are displayed on a small on the topic.

On Wednesday, the model showed that with the handover to the trend, in a video in which it appears, with his daughter According to the11 years old. You both dance to the sound of the Success “Baby One More Time’ by Britney Spears.

Curious? Take a look at the gallery.

You Should Also Read: TikTok towards the end of the two-thousand-millions-of-users