Angelina Jolie takes on the setting, the leaves of Brad Pitt in shock.

On the website it says that Brad Pitt has begun to question it again and again with the action. After three years of fighting, he felt that it would be done.

“He just got up, you put your life on track after three years of hell, and he thought that the divorce would be the end of may. And then, the coup made him question everything, to prove how you continue, the children of the # he said 1 priority for him,” the site.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are parents of six children. But the story, with Jennifer Aniston, is a very old one.

Before she has a connection with the actress of the future, the sun for seven years with Jennifer Aniston. The marriage broke up because of Angelina Jolie.

Publicly, Brad Pitt says he’s not out of any at the moment. The player can also talk about the divorce with Angelina Jolie.

See also:

Topped By Angelina Jolie? The truth is that potential new love interest for Brad Pitt