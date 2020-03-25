Instagram | twins of Jennifer Lopez met 12 years: the singer | Viral | celebrities | Shows | JLO | United States of America fame celebrated

Jennifer Lopez one of the celebrities with the most fans in Instagram and everything, what to share in the social network is very comments of your fans. A recent publication of the artist was not the exception and comes with generated different reactions.

It is a video, that the interpreter, “The ring” showed details of the birthday party of their children Maximilian and Emme, the result of his relationship with the salsero Marc Anthony.

“Yesterday was a great day”the description that accompanies the video of the puerto Rican singer and business woman.was

How could you in the short clips, the small party were twelve years old, with a family, where her grandmother, Guadalupe Rodríguez was also present.

Jennifer Lopez shares clip twins. (Video: Instagram official)

Both Emme and Max are no strangers to the reflectors. You have, in different ways, which have inherited the talent of her famous parents.

Recently, Emme accompanied Jennifer Lopez in the halftime of the Super Bowl in 2020, where he Let a part of the song “‘ s Get Loud”.

