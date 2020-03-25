It can’t be! The terrible moment live, Katy Perry could not prevent… well, to the point of tears!

Katy Perry compliance with the quarantine and prevention in Austria, a country in which the road was extension is, then, a charity concert was.

From there the singer of Roar became aware of the transfer of the season of American Idol, who is also a part of the jury.

– In The News

In the United States, we’re hardly out of the air episodes in which the fame of 35 years the participants decide that you are at the popular program, the new star of the singing of addiction.

A few days ago, the last edition of the reality trend was in the nets because of an incident where he Perry. It all started with Makayla Brownlee, a candidate from the age of 17 he suffered an accident, before you even begin to interpret them.

The boy was about to start his guitar, if you decided to run away from the stage, fainting on the way, what has Katy on music, she responds immediately.

Later, Brownlee took to the stage, where wins the People Choices Award you asked her if she was okay, to which she replied that everything was the result of a heart affection that he attacks you suffer, if estresaba.

Makayla the song could hear singing, the theme of Rainbow, with which he went to cry the pair of Orlando Bloom and it deserves a place in the top 40. There is nothing to be ashamed of, said the artist in your social networks.