Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez reveals secrets of their relationship a new challenge for TikTok

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez she loved it, this Tuesday, the 24th of March and reveal intimate details of your relationship to your ultimate challenge for TikTok.

During the quarantine, came by the pandemic of Covid-19, the couple of the moment popular “Coulples Challenge“in the social network, where they answered without scruples, and blind fourteen questions about their engagement leave you shocked and his followers.

The challenge is to listen, to ask with eyes closed and respond to these by spending your index finger, without words or sounds. In the video, which were promised, blazing in their best outfits to sport while relaxing on a large sofa, together, the sincerity of some of the secrets.

View this post on Instagram Today was a dream day for me. First, I’d like to thank everyone who tuned in to watch my first of AROD, the baseball clinic. I hope you guys learned something and enjoyed it as much as I enjoyed doing it! . I mentioned this during the livestream, but do you know what Shakespeare did when he was quarantined because of the plague? I wrote King Lear. You can let this time pass you by, or you can seize it and use it to work on your swing, watch a ton of video and make yourself a better player. Or better anything, for that matter. . . You can also use it to spend quality time with family. We had a blast playing a little baseball in the yard with the four powerful young women in my life. . When I was their age, I couldn ‘ t afford bats, balls ⚾ love it. and gloves. I was lucky to have great mentors to look out for me, and for the @bgcmiamidade giving me a place to play. . Yesterday, it was so much fun watching them take some cuts. The only depressing part was watching Jen’s lock in on her swing and the launch of the one. What can’t she do? She even hits better than I do! #ShesANatural 🔱 Post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@of AROD) on Mar 23, 2020 at 8:33pm PDT

What Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez show?

While the playful dynamics, the glamour couple of answered questions like what, who gives more money?, whatwho is the most romantic?, who is more chaotic? and who is more grumpy in the morning?, among other things.

So captivating was that you agreed to in most situations asked, show the strengths of your romance, while they brought some light to your privacy.

In the game, the future spouses can agree on the fact, was Jennifer Lopez who has the initiative for the first kiss and it is also the best cook of the Duo; but it was Alex who said “I love you” first.

In addition, they confirmed that between you, the person more wayward, who take longer in the military service in the morning-and the one you spend, the more money is JLoduring the more social of AROD. The rest of the inquisidoras sentences, in which not sintonizaron brought certainly laugh the user through their spontaneous expressions.

The video was created by Diva from the Bronx and exbeisbolista. On the official account of the interpreter, the clip is more than 470 thousand reached ‘like’.

We recommend that you in the video