Jennifer Lopez, dies her first love David Cruz

The singer and actress Jennifer Lopez is in mourning after the death from your ex-partner Daniel Cruz 51 years old, was her first love and one of the men, the most important thing in your life your partner for almost 10 years.

Daniel died in the Hospital Mount Sinai West in Manhattan because of a heart diseaseE reported! News.

The Diva from the Bronx and Cruz first met in the year 1984 during high school, was as you 15 years old still a year older.

The two had a courtship for almost 10 years and ended if the career Jennifer began bloomalso you could have some events on the red carpet.

López still has not done, no comment over the sad loss.

It was friendly and loving. Never clinging to anything and she was always very open. He was a devoted father, helped with the education of her stepchildren, who are now in the Marina. He loved the Yankees and Knicks,” said Isa, who was next to him for 18 years.

You know, JLo has had multiple relationshipsand after Daniel 1995 the engagement with actor Wesley Snipes began after together with duct tape, the movie “Money Train“.

The the first man the singer Ojani Noa, with whom he was, when he worked as a waiter in a restaurant in Miami and have marriage in the year 2007it ends a year later with a divorce.

Then, you had a relationship with the rapper Sean Combs and thanks to this relationship, he got the nickname JLo.

Your second marriage was with the dancer Cris Judd in 2001 and ended in 2003, leaving when he started, and with Ben Affleck.

This relationship started during the shooting of the film “Gigli“in the year 2002 and they began, you are planning your wedding to cancelled in the last minute in 2003 and for a year thereafter to the end.

In the year 2004 he began an affair with Marc Anthony, and they were married in the same year. Had the twins Max and Emme in the year 2008 and after 7 years of marriage Anthony filed for divorce in 2012.

Something is good, that in spite of your divorce both continue to have a good relationship because their children together.

Up to the time that Jennifer has an affair with Alex Rodriguez and is in the vicinity marry since 3 years spent.

Weeks back, Alex told a moving video due to its anniversary commitment he drove pretty in social networks.