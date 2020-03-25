Katy Perry cries during a TV show live for this reason

Your browser does not support iframes.

What is a participant in the began as a medical emergency show TV – “American Idol”, was in a performance emotionally, it tears the singer Katy Perrywho is involved as a judge in this program.

During the episode on Monday in the competence of the canto, the participants of 17 years Makayla Brownlee the stage to sing a version of “Rainbow” from Kacey Musgraves if quickly clear that something wasn’t right.

When the time came that the young men sing, she turned abruptly and sought to leave the stage.

Later, the candidate is rushed and the person responsible for medical emergencies, the supplies quickly.

In view of this situation, Katy rose from his seat to see what she could do to Brownlee, who had a cramp, something I have experienced before.

“In seventh grade, I was with a syncope vasovagal,” said the young woman after the incident. “It is a condition of the heart rate, makes me react to stress differently than other people and could be a cramp”.

Moments after the collapse, Brownlee returned to the stage to try again, with a performance, the wines, Perry, and earned him a place in the Top 40 of the competition.

Moved by this event, Katy, shared some words of encouragement for Brownlee, the of your account on Twitter.

Nothing to be embarrassed about, #MakaylaBrownlee. We all handle stress differently❣️ #AmericanIdol — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 24, 2020

“There is nothing to be ashamed of, #makayla Brownlee. All the stress went differently. #American idol,” wrote the singer.

After their performance, Makayla stress, said: “this week, it’s a lot of it was definitely harder for me is that everything that has passed. There is nothing you can do to prevent a seizure. When I am stressed, my body reacts differently”.

Perry turned to Twitter once more, your appreciation for Brownlee, and wrote: “This was the appearance of the cutest ‘Rainbow’ #MakalylaBrownlee was. So excited that you and to sing for us and give this perspective, that we need to remember, sometimes.”

That was the sweetest performance of ‘Rainbow’ #MakalylaBrownlee. So thrilled you were able to come back and sing for us and give us that perspective we need to be reminded of sometimes ♥️ #AmericanIdol @KaceyMusgraves — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 24, 2020

For his part, the father of Makayla that he and his daughter can’t be controlled. “It’s embarrassing, but physically, it is 100 % good. This possibility is very important for you. I would be lost to hate, you somehow, because it is a very good singer. You worked very hard on that.

NOT TO MISS:

Katy Perry shares some of your cravings during pregnancy

Katy Perry cries the death of his grandmother, with emotional tribute on Instagram