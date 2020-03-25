Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner without make-up and clothes on the quarantine in the villas

Kim Kardashian was taken very seriously, the recommendations to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, understanding that it is very important to home and motivates their followers to adhere to the quarantine, than you.

After several days without leaving the house or receiving guests, shared a video with her mother, Kris Jenner, who was the house of Kim to have lunch with him and share it for a while.

But even if these tours are not suitable, Kim realized, you take your distance even when eating.

Kim Kardashian, Kris and Kylie Jenner without make-up in quarantine,

“This is the first day I get a visit from the outside come in, my house, my mom (…) social distance, and we sit together at a distance of 6 feet, out to lunch, ( … ), we have a hike away, and it really made a difference, only we went to our garden,” said the businesswoman, mother of four children.

“Social distance is the procedure and what is the difference to the lowering of the curve (of new infections),” he said, was to be seen, of course, with clothing from home and without make-up, Kris.

In the United States, the country in which the Kardashian were more than 46 registered, thousands of cases of the coronavirus, and more than 450 dead, therefore we are all the measures to stop the spread, as well as the quarantine and voluntary isolation.

“To stay at home (…) all need to understand that this is only temporary, will not last forever, but you can use the time I have everything has to be done, photos to organize, my children,” said Kim in his message.

Both were dressed very comfortably: Kris wore a suit Romper sports One Piece costs around 70 dollars is much cheaper than his suits.

Kim wore a black sweater with a hood Yeezy Mafia, will cost around us $ 150, more accessible than their latex outfits Balmain.

The younger sister of the family, Kylie Jenner, is also in quarantine in her home with her daughter Stormi and showed up without makeup and with your natural hair is short, with no extensions.

We recommend that you video: